Mercedes-AMG Brings Back The Brawny V8 With The CLE 63 Mythos

Mercedes-AMG is making a decisive return to V8 power, heralded by the incoming CLE 63 Mythos coupé.

AMG’s variant of the CLE has thus far been available with only a turbocharged straight six, but the Mythos will bring a new V8 derived from that introduced by the facelifted S-Class.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine has a flat-plane crank – typically reserved for supercars – and in the S-Class it produces 530bhp and 553lb ft. That's sufficient to propel the two-tonne saloon from rest to 62mph in 4.4sec.