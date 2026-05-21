Mercedes-AMG Brings Back The Brawny V8 With The CLE 63 Mythos

Agent009 submitted on 5/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:32 AM

Views : 484 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Mercedes-AMG is making a decisive return to V8 power, heralded by the incoming CLE 63 Mythos coupé.
 
AMG’s variant of the CLE has thus far been available with only a turbocharged straight six, but the Mythos will bring a new V8 derived from that introduced by the facelifted S-Class.
 
The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine has a flat-plane crank – typically reserved for supercars – and in the S-Class it produces 530bhp and 553lb ft. That's sufficient to propel the two-tonne saloon from rest to 62mph in 4.4sec.


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Mercedes-AMG Brings Back The Brawny V8 With The CLE 63 Mythos

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