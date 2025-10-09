Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Drops Disappointing 4 Cylinder For V6 Power

The controversial Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, will finally drop the unpopular four-cylinder engine in its next iteration. But it won’t find itself with AMG’s new V8 – instead it’ll be a derivative of the 3.0-litre straight-six found elsewhere in AMG’s model line-up. Mathias Geiser, Mercedes’ board member for sales and marketing, told Auto Express: “We will have some options where we had a four-cylinder, which will also be available as a six-cylinder going forward. There may or may not be a hybrid, it might be pure-ICE, maybe. We’ll let you know when we’re there.” This tells us that AMG has been listening to customers, taken note of the slow demand for its four-cylinder models such as the C 63, and will offer a larger engine option like the 3.0-litre straight-six in its next generation. This unit is currently found in the CLE 53 coupé, and generates 442bhp and is assisted by a 48V



