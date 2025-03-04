Mercedes-AMG CLE Manufaktur Edition Set To Arrive At Dealerships

The replacement of the two-door versions of the old C-Class and E-Class, the Mercedes CLE, has just received a special edition. It's called the CLE Manufaktur and it is the work of Mercedes-AMG.

Building on the 53 Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE, it is set to arrive at dealers later this year and will be available in limited (and undisclosed) numbers. The special edition features exclusive design elements and a generous range of equipment.

According to the three-pointed star brand, the Mercedes-AMG CLE Manufaktur Edition comes in Manufaktur Graphite Gray Magno with yellow AMG graphics, riding on 20-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels in black with yellow flanges on the Coupe. The Convertible is finished in Manufaktur Starling Blue Magno, has black and blue AMG graphics, and sits on 20-inch AMG Multi-Spoke Y-design alloys with black touches.