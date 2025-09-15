Mercedes-AMG Exploring 2 Door Electric GT Coupe

Mercedes-AMG is exploring an electric version of the AMG GT sports coupé - but it needs to “justify the investment”, said the performance brand’s boss. AMG has already confirmed an electric successor to the GT 4-Door Coupé will arrive next year, previewed by the GT XX concept. It will be the first car to sit on the 800V AMG.EA platform, which will also be used for the brand’s incoming super-SUV due in 2027. Now AMG boss Michael Schiebe has said work is under way to see if a battery-electric version of the two-door GT is viable.



