Mercedes-AMG Finally Steps Up And Signs Lewis Hamilton To One More F1 Season

In the least unsurprising news of the year, reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton – sorry, Sir Lewis Hamilton – has renewed his commitment to Mercedes-AMG, signing on for the 2021 season.

It’ll be Hamilton’s ninth consecutive year racing with Mercedes-AMG; he joined in 2013, the year before Merc’s record-breaking run that has dominated the current turbo hybrid era of F1. It’s all change next year, of course…

We’re told a big part of the new contract will centre on better diversity and inclusion in motorsport, building on the team’s efforts in 2020. “This will take the form of a joint charitable foundation,” says Merc.



