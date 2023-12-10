Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Stands Unchallenged In The Hot SUV Market

Following on from the facelifted GLA, Mercedes-AMG has tweaked its GLA 45 S for 2023. The performance-focused small SUV gets a bump in interior technology and a new look.

Mercedes-AMG has a huge range of models these days, including a variety of SUVs, the smallest of which is based on the Mercedes GLA and offered in 35 and 45 iterations. The latter has been given a minor update.

On the outside the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S looks broadly similar to before but on close inspection you’ll find new LED signatures within the headlights and rear lights, a revised front bumper and, to top it off, an AMG crest on the bonnet.