Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Hits The Road With A 449HP Turbo 6 Cylinder

Agent009 submitted on 2/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:35 AM

Views : 686 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GLC 53, a new six-cylinder rival to the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M50 that marks a clear shift in its strategy and spells the end for the four-cylinder GLC 43 and 63 SE Performance models. 
 
Due in the UK later this year, the 53 will be the only hot version of the GLC until a new electric model with advanced axial-flux motors joins the range in 2027. 
 
Its arrival comes as new regulations, including the forthcoming Euro 7 emission standards, have rendered obsolete the four-cylinder engine used by the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance. 


Read Article


Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Hits The Road With A 449HP Turbo 6 Cylinder

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)