Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Hits The Road With A 449HP Turbo 6 Cylinder

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GLC 53, a new six-cylinder rival to the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M50 that marks a clear shift in its strategy and spells the end for the four-cylinder GLC 43 and 63 SE Performance models.

Due in the UK later this year, the 53 will be the only hot version of the GLC until a new electric model with advanced axial-flux motors joins the range in 2027.

Its arrival comes as new regulations, including the forthcoming Euro 7 emission standards, have rendered obsolete the four-cylinder engine used by the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance.