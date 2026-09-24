Mercedes AMG GT Gets Even More Aggressive With New Side Scoops

Just like its two main rivals from Germany, Mercedes has a lot on its plate, as it is currently preparing all kinds of new rides, and since the V8 is officially back in action (it hadn’t been fully demised, though), some of them will launch with an eight-banger under the hood, including the upcoming GT Black Series from the Affalterbach sub-brand, Mercedes-AMG. You do remember its predecessor, don’t you? It was based on the previous-generation of the two-door GT, premiering over six years ago, and it boasted an aggressive that made the regular models look like children’s toys. And it wasn’t just for show and tell purposes, because it was a lot more aerodynamic than the regular ones. It also had a unique suspension that was adjustable, featured carbon fiber body panels, carbon ceramic brakes backing up the unique wheels shod in sticky rubber, and a few upgrades on the inside.



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