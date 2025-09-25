Mercedes AMG Is Looking For New Leadership

Mercedes-Benz announced some shuffling of executives today. It's due in part to the company's current Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer retiring. His position will be filled by Jörg Burzer, who is leaving his position on a board that manages production, quality, and supply chain matters. Moving into that position is Michael Schiebe. This is where things get more interesting, because Schiebe is leaving his position as the CEO of the AMG division, as well as the Top End Vehicle Group. Who's taking the top AMG spot? Well, no one at the moment. Mercedes said the new head "will be announced at a later date." It's hard to tell from that statement if the company already has someone ready to take over, but not ready to be announced, or if it's actively looking for a new person to take over. Whoever ends up taking over will be leading the division at an interesting time.



