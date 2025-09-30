Mercedes AMG Lets Trainees Go Wild And They Build THIS V8 Powered Minivan

When it comes to sleeper cars, there are sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes that look pretty run-of-the-mill, but take off like a rocket from the starting line, hiding high-end performance under mundane bodywork. We've seen our share of Fords, Pontiacs, Buicks, and Hondas with a lot more get-up-and-go than their appearances would suggest. What we never expected was a Mercedes-Benz B-Class to leave other traffic eating dust in its wake.
 
So, finding out that there's a 388-hp first-gen B-Class out there somewhere, hitting 100 km/h in under six seconds, is like learning that your pet cat can outrun a cheetah, because, firstly, how? The B-Class has always had a reputation as a tame daily driver for retirees looking for something safe, comfortable, and easy-going, and the engine lineup has also reflected that. Well, the whole project was basically a one-off training exercise for AMG engineering students. Here's how they made a monster out of your grandpa's favorite hatchback.


