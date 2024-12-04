Mercedes AMG Primes The Pipeline For 1000HP Super SUV

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance car division has started engineering a new high-powered flagship SUV based on its own electric car platform, Autocar can reveal. Set to be unveiled in 2026, the new super-SUV has been conceived to lock horns with several high-end rivals, including the BMW XM, the Lotus Eletre and Porsche’s upcoming K1. The new SUV is not based on other Mercedes-Benz models. Instead, it is being developed wholly by Mercedes-AMG and, like today’s GT Coupé and GT 4-Door Coupé, will be a totally bespoke proposition with its own individual styling and interior layout. In positioning terms, though, it will be a natural successor to today’s Mercedes-AMG GLE 63.



Read Article