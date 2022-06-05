Mercedes-AMG Reveals "The Flip" One Off Creation With will.i.am

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new sports car created in collaboration with music star will.i.am, a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas. Called “The Flip”, the radical coupe is based on the AMG GT 4-Door and takes its cues from the iconic G-Class SUV and the SLS Gullwing supercar.

The American music mogul and star of The Voice TV show enlisted the help of vehicle modification specialists West Coast Customs to design the new car. Supporting disadvantaged students was one of the project's key motivations - activities surrounding “The Flip” will fund the singer’s i.am/Angel Foundation, which promotes STEAM-based careers (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths).