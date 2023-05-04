Mercedes AMG S 63E Launched With An Eye Watering Price Tag

Subsequent to the early December unveiling last year, the most powerful S-Class ever is now up for grabs. It’s called the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, uses an electrified V8, and despite boasting more power than several modern-day supercars, it is still a luxury cruiser at heart. It packs the ubiquitous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which works in concert with an electric motor mounted at the rear that sips electrons from a 13.1 kWh battery pack. In total, the new S 63 E Performance has 791 horsepower (802 ps/590 kW), with the torque rated at 1,055 lb-ft (1,430 Nm). Flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph) with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it, and it needs 3.2 seconds to sprint from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph).



