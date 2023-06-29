Mercedes-AMG Says You Can View the New GT Event In Person For Just $500

With the unveiling of the all-new GT around the corner, Mercedes-AMG has decided to make a quick buck off the event. Thus, they are inviting interested parties to their headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany, to see the new Porsche 911 Coupe rival before everyone else, and they're charging a fee for it. Called the Mercedes-AMG GT Live Sneak Preview, the event will take place between July 10 and 13, and it appears that the first three days are already booked. To take part, you will have to pay 450 euros or $492 at today's exchange rates, and in return, you will enjoy an experience that includes driving AMGs and having meals. According to the itinerary released by the Affalterbach-based company, the event includes a full-day visit to the headquarters comprising a unique presentation of the new GT, a glimpse of vehicle assembly, meals, snacks, and action behind the wheel of the C 63 S E Performance, SL 63, and EQE 53. The event is said to be available only to AMG Private Lounge members, and interested parties can register on the official website here.



