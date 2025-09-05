Mercedes-AMG Shows Off It's Tacan Hunting 4 Door GT Coupe

Mercedes-AMG is charging ahead on what looks like an all-electric successor to the GT 4-Door Coupe, built to give the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS e-tron GT a legitimate rival from the three-pointed star. Teasing the future product on its Facebook page with precious little information, AMG set off a firestorm of speculation, but we're reasonably sure this the same performance-oriented EV prototype we've spotted testing before. Plan on seeing the slinky four-door in full sometime in June. The forthcoming EV, which may arrive to the US as soon as the 2026 model year, seems to borrow abundant design inspiration from the 2022 Mercedes Vision AMG concept, itself a stylistic evolution from the aerodynamic, efficient EQXX prototype. The fastback "four-door coupe" wears the company's latest headlight design also seen on the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz CLA, meaning LED daytime running lights arranged in an emblem-aping three-pointed star. Although it's difficult to see through the shadows and psychedelic camo wrap, the AMG also seems to feature the same fish-mouth grille and full-width light bar as the CLA, though we doubt the two share any mechanical similarities given the performance car's far longer stance.



