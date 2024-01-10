Mercedes-AMG To Replace Electric SLS With New Halo Car

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:21 AM

Views : 484 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-AMG is hatching plans for a spectacular electric supercar that will launch the performance brand into the EV age.
 
The new performance halo model was previewed by last year’s retro-inspired Vision One-Eleven concept, and it is described as a “brand-defining successor to the SLS Electric Drive”, the 730bhp quad-motor EV that was launched in 2013 and which cost £333,000. But while that car was limited to just nine examples, the new AMG supercar is planned for significantly higher production numbers when it arrives later this decade.


Read Article


Mercedes-AMG To Replace Electric SLS With New Halo Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)