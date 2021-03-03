Mercedes-AMG To Slot C45 Below C63 Performance Flagship

With good reason, the new C63 has been getting all the attention lately. It’s losing half of its cylinders while putting on some weight after adding electrification into the mix. But what about the C43? Well, German magazine Auto Bild claims to have some preliminary details about the "AMG Lite" version of the new C-Class. Contrary to previous reports, the "warm" C might not transition to the "C53" name as originally believed, a change which would bring the lesser of the two C-Class AMGs in line with the bigger E53 / CLS 53 / GLE 53. Instead, it's supposedly going to be called "C45" and Auto Bild believes there won't be a C53 since the gap between the C45 and C63 would be too small to justify a third AMG derivative.



