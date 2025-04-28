Mercedes AMG Working On New Electric Flagship Sedan

Mercedes-AMG has been working on a new flagship and while we’d usually follow that news up with information about a V8 engine of some sorts, that’s not the case here because it’ll get all-electric power. 

 
Mercedes’ performance arm has just teased the four-door EV for the first time in production form on social media and while the images are still shadowy, we can see the firm’s rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi E-Tron GT RS Performance should have plenty of presence. The teaser image was also joined by a hint that ‘June 2025’ may well be the time Mercedes-AMG decides to reveal its new EV.
 
Despite the lack of an internal-combustion engine under the bonnet, there’s a long front end with a rakish windscreen behind that flows into a svelte, coupe-esq profile. There’s also quite a pronounced shoulder line towards the rear to emphasise the AMG’s sporting credentials - though unlike on the current petrol-powered AMG GT 4-Door 63 S, there’s no rear spoiler. We might see an active aero spoiler pop-up at the big reveal. 


