Mercedes-AMG's Electric Super SUV Looks Lethal On The Track

Development of Mercedes-AMG's electric super SUV seems to be coming along smoothly, based on recent spy photos. The company revealed it was working on cold-weather testing this past winter, and since then, we've seen it on the streets, and now, finally, on the Nürburgring. There's almost certainly plenty more testing to go before we see the SUV fully revealed, since this prototype is still thoroughly wrapped, but the time is growing near for the SUV. We're going to have a hard time waiting for more news on it, though, since everything we know so far suggests it will be a truly monstrous machine.



