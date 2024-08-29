Mercedes-AMG's Mythos PureSpeed SL Prototype Caught Testing Ahead Of Production

The iconic Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss is bound to get a successor in the vein of a heavily modified SL. But you already knew that given that the three-pointed star brand previewed it with a concept earlier this year.

Fast-forward to the present day, Mercedes-AMG took to its social media pages to release a few teasers. Instead of dropping shadowy and blurry pictures partially revealing the car, the automaker decided to put the spotlight on the pre-production model, so it showed two fully camouflaged prototypes of this car.

You know what comes next, don't you? Yep, that would be a side-by-side comparison with the study, and, to little surprise, the production-ready variant is almost identical. It features the same long nose and an identical bumper with AMG branding on the upper grille trim, similar side vents, and side blades that continue further back behind the front wheels and in front of the rear ones.