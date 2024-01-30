Mercedes Accidentally Publishes Key To Source Code On The Internet Exposing All Of It's Secrets

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:35 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: techcrunch.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz accidentally exposed a trove of internal data after leaving a private key online that gave “unrestricted access” to the company’s source code, according to the security research firm that discovered it.

Shubham Mittal, co-founder and chief technology officer of RedHunt Labs, alerted TechCrunch to the exposure and asked for help in disclosing to the car maker. The London-based cybersecurity company said it discovered a Mercedes employee’s authentication token in a public GitHub repository during a routine internet scan in January.

According to Mittal, this token — an alternative to using a password for authenticating to GitHub — could grant anyone full access to Mercedes’s GitHub Enterprise Server, thus allowing the download of the company’s private source code repositories.


Read Article


Mercedes Accidentally Publishes Key To Source Code On The Internet Exposing All Of It's Secrets

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)