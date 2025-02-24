Mercedes Admits Massive Screens Are A Gimmick

For decades, we defined luxury cars by the quality of the materials and how well they were screwed together. The engines were also a major selling point since the large-displacement ones were typically reserved for the flagship models. In 2025, automakers playing in the upper echelon try to one-up each other with jumbo-sized displays, clever software, and other gadgets. But Mercedes concedes a luxury car shouldn't revolve around screens. In a candid interview with ABC News, the man in charge of design at the three-pointed star conceded that "screens are not luxury." Gorden Wagener knows that cramming as many displays into a dashboard is not even a novelty nowadays, as "every car has a big screen." Bear in mind that this comes from the Chief Design Officer of a company that made a big deal about the 56-inch, triple-display "Hyperscreen" in cars like the EQS.



Read Article