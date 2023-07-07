Mercedes Adopts Tesla Plug Standard For Electric Vehicles

Mercedes announced today that its new electric vehicles will adopt a Tesla-style North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug as of 2025. In addition, it plans to grow its own network of proprietary charging stations, that will also feature the charger.

“Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars,” said Ola Källenius, Mercedes’ chairman. That’s why “we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America.”