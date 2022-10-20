Mercedes Aims For Zero Traffic Deaths By 2050

Mercedes-Benz has always been a pioneer when it comes to vehicle safety and has today set a goal of accident-free driving and zero traffic-related fatalities by 2050.

The automobile may be safer than ever before but too many people are still losing their lives in collisions. According to the World Health Organization's 2018 Road Safety Report, a staggering 1.3 million people are killed in road accidents every year. Mercedes-Benz is working towards 'Vision Zero' with the goal of reaching zero traffic fatalities by 2050.

By 2030, the world's oldest manufacturer also wants to cut the number of serious injuries and deaths by half compared to 2020.