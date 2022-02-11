Mercedes All Electric 2023 EQE Sedan To Start At $74,900

Excluding the $1,150 destination freight charge, the E-Class of electric vehicles is priced at $74,900 in the United States. The entry-level grade is the rear-driven EQE 350+ Premium, which can be upgraded to the $77,000 Exclusive or $80,500 Pinnacle. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is available for $3,000 extra in the form of the EQE 350 4MATIC.



The crème de la crème, at least until the AMG variants roll out in the United States of America, comes in the guise of the EQE 500 4MATIC. Depending on specification, prospective customers are charged $85,900, $88,000, or $91,500 sans the $1,150 destination charge mentioned earlier.



Read Article