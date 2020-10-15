Mercedes Announces 2022 EQE Sedan To Challenge Model S - Remember When They Said Tesla Wasn't A Competitor?

Mercedes has announced sweeping changes to plans for its product line-up over the next five years – and it will double down on electric cars by introducing an executive saloon EV within the next 18 months, alongside two pure-electric SUVs and a flagship EQS limousine.

Called the Mercedes EQE, the new saloon will give the German company a direct rival for the Tesla Model S and trump both of the current E-Class’s main competitors, the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, by becoming the first full-electric offering from a German premium brand in that area of the market.