Mercedes Announces 2022 EQE Sedan To Challenge Model S - Remember When They Said Tesla Wasn't A Competitor?

Mercedes has announced sweeping changes to plans for its product line-up over the next five years – and it will double down on electric cars by introducing an executive saloon EV within the next 18 months, alongside two pure-electric SUVs and a flagship EQS limousine.

Called the Mercedes EQE, the new saloon will give the German company a direct rival for the Tesla Model S and trump both of the current E-Class’s main competitors, the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, by becoming the first full-electric offering from a German premium brand in that area of the market.



carloslassiter

It's definitely ugly enough to compete.

Posted on 10/15/2020 2:40:24 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 2:40:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

lol no competition necessary, Benz still makes money off Tesla’s sold that use their switchgear, buttons, and controls....EV Sprinter Vans coming soon another collab between Benz & Tesla

Posted on 10/15/2020 6:42:04 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 6:42:04 PM | | Votes: 1   

MBCLS07

Great that Mercedes is finally going electric, but that front end is hideous. The Model S, which debuted 8 years ago, looks far better and will likely perform better by every measure.

Posted on 10/15/2020 3:03:11 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 3:03:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

If that's accurate, it's a massive stumble. We don't need CLS #3. It's bad enough that the CLS and the AMGGT 4 door are essentially mirror images, but at least they are attractive.

Posted on 10/15/2020 4:48:00 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 4:48:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

ricks0me

Carlos: That would be correct. Put 1 in the win column for Tesla

Posted on 10/15/2020 5:59:39 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 5:59:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

Looks like a Honda Civic

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/15/2020 8:37:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

MB puts out so many amazing looking concept cars and this is what they are proposing to take on the Model S??? So far Lucid is the only company with a real challenger unless the specs on the MB are insane.

Posted on 10/15/2020 9:13:49 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 9:13:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

