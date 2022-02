Crossovers have claimed another scalp. This time it’s the Mercedes A-Class sedan, which will be axed in America at the end of the 2022 model year, as the automaker confirmed to CarScoops in a statement.

Mercedes introduced the small sedan for 2019 as an affordable entry point to the brand to help hook in younger buyers. But a dealer memo seen by Automotive News said the car won’t make it to its fifth birthday in North America, though sales in other markets should continue.