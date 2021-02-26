Mercedes Answers The 472hp V8 Lexus IS500 F Sport With A 550HP Turbo 4 Cylinder AMG C63

The next AMG C63 losing its V8 for an electrified engine with half the cylinders is yesterday’s news, but a new report from Car Magazine offers fresh details about the already much-criticized hybrid powertrain. Mercedes will allegedly be using the same 2.0-liter four-banger from the AMG A45 with an electric twist by adding an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a rear-mounted electric motor. That sounds like a recipe for a heavy car, which the next AMG C63 will be if we were to rely on the newly released report. We’re hearing it will tip the scales at nearly 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms), which if accurate, would make it about 535 lbs (243 kg) heavier than the outgoing C63 sedan before options. These are all rough numbers at this point, but you get the idea – the new C63 will be quite the porker.



Read Article