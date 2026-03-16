Mercedes Baby G-Class May Be Ditching It's EV-Only Plan Ahead Of Release

Given the cultural weight carried by the Mercedes G-Wagen, it’s a bit surprising the company has taken this long to pursue a smaller, more accessible version. Yet here it is at last. The so-called baby G is now deep into development, and these latest spy shots give us the clearest look yet at Mercedes’ downsized off-roader. This prototype is sporting a distinctive new camouflage wrap that hides many of the more intricate details, but does nothing to shield the overall shape of the model from view. Look closely, and you’ll notice the wrap has hundreds of lower-case ‘g’ graphics, a playful nod to the model’s scaled-down identity.



Read Article