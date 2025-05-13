Mercedes Begins Stripping Off The Camo On The Next Gen CLA

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the CLA in March, with both EV and gas-powered variants slated to start deliveries by the end of the year. With the design already in the open, Mercedes-AMG has removed almost all camo from its CLA EV prototypes.
 
Mercedes-Benz touted the electric CLA as a big reset in the electric vehicle arena. A new philosophy, new EV-dedicated platform, and new line-up, with the goal to seize the crown of EV technology in Europe. However, it reconfigured the route on the fly when the EV market started to show signs of slowing. The CLA was quickly adapted to accommodate a gas engine for a hybrid variant as Mercedes-Benz wanted to hedge its bets.


