Mercedes Believes Designers May Be Replace By AI In The Next 10 Years

Mercedes-Benz’s chief design officer has suggested that artificial intelligence could make car designers obsolete in 10 years. Gordon Wagener made the statement while recently speaking at an event for the new Mercedes-Benz Places apartment complex in Miami, and it spells bad news for those looking to crack into an industry undergoing a huge transformation that’s being led by electrification and emerging new technologies. For as long as automobiles have been around, designers have played an instrumental role in distinguishing one vehicle from the next and giving cars their own individual identity. As more cars shift to electric powertrains with few differences between them, the job of designers could become more important than ever. However, according to Wagener, his successor will be a machine.



