Mercedes Believes The AMG Buyers Will Need Time To Warm Up To The Idea Of A 4 Cylinder PHEV Model

A lot has been said about the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S and GLC 63 S shifting from eight-cylinders to four-cylinders, and not much of it has been positive. However, according to the Australian boss of Mercedes-Benz, consumers will eventually come around to the idea and embrace AMG’s small-capacity, electrified age. Both the new C 63 S and GLC 63 S share the same powertrain. It consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder churning out 469 hp and supplemented by a 201 hp electric motor. All up, the duo deliver an extraordinary 671 hp and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque, remarkable gains over their respective predecessors. This means they’re much quicker, but many have been quick to criticize the lack of soul and character the plug-in hybrid has compared to the old V8 models.



