Mercedes Benz 2026 CLA Shooting Brake Spied Slips Out On The Roads

Earlier this month, German automaker Mercedes-Benz AG revealed the much-anticipated 2026 CLA. A coupe-styled compact sedan that punches above its weight in many respects, the all-new CLA will gain a shooting brake sibling in the second half of 2025.

Recently spied by the carparazzi with little in the way of camo wrap on the front and rear ends, the CLA Shooting Brake carries over the flush door handles and starry lights of its more compact brother. Currently testing in Sweden, the wagon shows a sloping roofline that continues into a relatively flat rear window.

Save for additional rear cargo space and legroom, the CLA Shooting Brake will be mostly unchanged inside. Visually similar to the sedan up to the B pillars, the wagon is very streamlined to aid with airflow. Expected to hit dealers in the first half of 2026, the CLA Shooting Brake will understandably come with a choice between electric and hybrid muscle.