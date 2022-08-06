Mercedes-Benz CEO Rules Out Chinese Hostile Take Over

Agent009 submitted on 6/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:00 AM

Views : 204 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On Wednesday, Ola Kaellenius, Mercedes-Benz CEO, ruled out the possibility of two major Chinese shareholders raising their stakes in the company and, as a result, creating a blocking minority, Reuters reported.

Both state-owned Beijing Automobile Group Co Ltd (BAIC) and Geely founder Eric Li (Li Shufu) each hold a 10% stake in the German automaker. In an interview with the CEO, German daily Handelsblatt posed a question of whether the company was worried the two major Chinese stakeholders had enough stakes to prevent other companies from buying or controlling it.

Read Article


Mercedes-Benz CEO Rules Out Chinese Hostile Take Over

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)