Anyone who has tried to read in the back seat knows how it goes. The page holds still, the inner ear insists the car is moving, and somewhere around the third slowdown the stomach picks a side. Mercedes-Benz wants to see that moment coming. A German patent application filed on May 7, 2025 and published on November 12 describes a system that reads the speed limits along the route, works out how often the car will brake and speed up again, and turns that into a carsickness forecast for each stretch of road. The only named inventor is Joerg Kneip, based in Graz, Austria.



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