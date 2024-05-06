Mercedes Benz Recalls 15,000 EVs For Batteries That Give Up

Mercedes-Benz has issued a voluntary recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for almost 15,000 electric vehicles sold in the United States.

The issue lies with the battery management system software, which, when overloaded with diagnostics requests from other control units, might lead to the contactors of the high-voltage battery opening, potentially resulting in a loss of propulsion without any warning on the instrument cluster. This can happen while driving, which can increase the risk of an accident. After restarting the vehicle, the issue goes away, but it could come back without notice.