Mercedes-Benz Recalls EQB Crossovers For Failing EV Batteries

Mercedes-Benz USA has determined that certain EQB electric sport utility vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years pose a potential fire risk. The problem lies within the high-voltage battery, which may short unexpectedly.
 
MBAG blames a variety of reasons for the reported condition, including early production hurdles and external influencing factors that include current ripples in the charging infrastructure. In other words, the high-voltage batteries in question simply aren't sufficiently robust.

In case of a thermal incident, a warning message will flash in the instrument cluster. Thermal incidents may occur while parked as well. MBAG started looking into this matter in 2023, prompted by fire incidents from other markets.


