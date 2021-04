We’ve already seen the incredible 56-inch, triple-display, Hyperscreen dashboard inside the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and today we finally get to see if the rest of the package has the wow factor to match it.



And while the production EQS doesn’t look quite as sexy as 2019’s voluptuous Vision EQS concept, this EV alternative to the traditional S-class looks nothing like your usual Benz luxury car.