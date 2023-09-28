Mercedes-Benz To Bring Level 3 Semi-Autonomous Driving In 2024

Good news for anyone shopping around for a new Mercedes-Benz EQS and S-Class: you'll soon be able to equip your new luxurious land yacht with the very first true Level 3 automated driving feature in the nation. Mercedes calls its conditional driver automation system Drive Pilot, and it's the first of its kind certified to operate in the U.S., beating out both Honda and Tesla's similarly-capable software. The German automaker has been working to receive approval for this feature from regulatory bodies in several states to ensure that its rollout is not only seamless, but backed by the agencies that regulate cars with autonomous capabilities. And now, it's slated to be debuted to the public later this year.



