Mercedes Benz To Go All Electric With C-Class In 2026

You’re looking at the next-generation, all-electric Mercedes C-Class that will be ready to do battle in the compact executive car class from 2026. The company car has long been the backbone of premium brands, and this looks set to continue as all the major players ready EV replacements over the next 24 months.

Our exclusive image previews how the new C-Class will retain lots of fundamental Mercedes design cues, finding a balance between the futuristic EQ saloons of today and the firm’s more traditional combustion-powered (ICE) models. Yet more than just a softening of the aesthetic language introduced with the EQS, it’s also a reference to Merc’s long-term EV plans.

That’s because the new C-Class will use a modified version of the current EQE’s EVA2 platform, rather than a new-generation electric architecture. In fact, Mercedes has decided to put a pin in the development of that set-up, called MB.EA, instead choosing to focus on upgrading the architecture in use today.