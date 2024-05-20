Mercedes Benz Workers Tell The UAW To Pack Their Bags And Go Home

It's a no. Autoworkers at Mercedes-Benz near Tuscaloosa have rejected joining the United Auto Workers union, by a vote of 2,642 to 2,045.

The results are a big setback for the UAW, which had enjoyed a string of victories in recent months, starting with the historic strikes last fall against the Big Three carmakers Ford, GM and Stellantis that resulted in big wage gains and benefits for workers.

Just a month ago, Volkswagen workers in Tennessee voted nearly 3-to-1 in favor of joining the UAW, upending longstanding assumptions about the South.