Mercedes C-Class EV Will Have A Dedicated Platform

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its official debut earlier this week, bringing technologies and styling inspired by the S Class Sedan. A major selling point for the new premium sedan is expected to be the fully electrified engine range, though the absence of six- and eight-cylinder engines might be a drawback for some customers. According to a new report, a battery-powered model could join the lineup in a few years to allure a new wave of clients.

Autocar reports a zero tailpipe emission C-Class is set to be introduced but it won’t come until 2024. It will ride on a brand new platform, different from the MRA that underpins the new C-Class and S-Class, and different from the firm’s MEA electric vehicle architecture. It's the brand's new MMA platform for compact electric vehicles.



