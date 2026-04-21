Mercedes C-Class Electric vs BMW i3: Which EV Is the Best?

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:04:28 AM

Views : 616 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Few automotive rivalries resonate as much as that between a Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series; and long may this continue in the electric car age. With both German manufacturers revealing their next-generation BEV variants at pretty much the same time, we can’t resist making a few useful comparisons between the Mercedes C-Class Electric and BMW i3. 

 
Helpfully BMW and Mercedes have decided to release two similarly-priced and specified long-range, dual-motor variants simultaneously. Judging purely on the battery specs, the BMW packs 112kWh, a fair chunk more than the Merc’s 94.5kWh, but both will sit at the top of their respective ranges at similar price points, which is just below future M and AMG variants. So, which comes out on top?


Read Article


Mercedes C-Class Electric vs BMW i3: Which EV Is the Best?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)