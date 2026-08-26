Mercedes CEO Claims Electric AMG With Fake V8 Noises Made Him Feel Like A "Born-Again Christian.”

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:04 AM

Views : 490 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius, a self-described “petrol head” who once ran AMG, says driving an electric AMG with a simulated V8 turned him into “a born-again Christian.”
The comments, made in a new interview, are Mercedes’ clearest pitch yet that enthusiasts, not just early adopters, are supposed to love its next wave of EVs.
 
Källenius made the remarks to Autocar’s James Attwood during a drive of the new C-Class Electric in Finland. The context was the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, whose electric powertrain can simulate a V8 engine down to the pops, bangs, and feedback of virtual gearchanges.


Read Article


Mercedes CEO Claims Electric AMG With Fake V8 Noises Made Him Feel Like A

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)