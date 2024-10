Tariffs imposed on Chinese car makers selling electric cars in Europe threaten to create a “lose-lose” trade war, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has told Autocar.

China has now confirmed it is investigating raising tariffs on large-capacity combustion cars imported from the EU in response – something that would directly harm Mercedes.

Källenius said tariffs were a "crude" way of responding to an issue and instead called for "a negotiated solution that both parties can live with".