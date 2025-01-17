Mercedes CEO Wants The EU To Drop Co2 Fines Because They Impact Profits

Electric cars had a rough time last year in Europe. Despite more affordable models being launched, the latest provisional data shows a 6% decline in EV registrations in Europe compared to 2023–in contrast to the uptick in sales in the United States and China.

To make matters worse, starting this year, European automakers will have to pay fines if their fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emissions don’t go down enough to meet the new lower limits. It’s the first in a series of measures known as the European Green Deal, a legislative package designed to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and to eliminate net emissions of greenhouse gases completely by 2050.