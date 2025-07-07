Mercedes CLA Sales Are Lighting The World On Fire As Company Scrambles To Meet Demand

The Internet hasn’t exactly been kind to the new CLA, but the World Wide Web isn’t paying Mercedes to keep the lights on. Buyers are, using their hard-earned money. The three-pointed star is happy to report that demand for its electric sedan is strong, with production chief Joerg Burzer describing the order intake as “very encouraging.” So much so that the compact luxury car will enter a three-shift production schedule later this year to keep up with the high, albeit unspecified, number of orders. Mercedes has been taking orders since April in Germany, but some domestic buyers might have to wait until 2026 for delivery, according to the business newspaper Automobilwoche. Long delivery times are usually a sign of strong demand, unless there are bottlenecks in the production process. There had been some issues with securing rare earths, but Burzer says those problems have been resolved and there are currently no restrictions.



