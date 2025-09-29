Mercedes CLA Spied With New Lighting Look

The CLA sedan Mercedes launched in March is just the first of a bunch of new small cars wearing the three-pointed star badge due to hit showrooms in the next five years. Two SUVs will also be spun off the same high-tech MMA platform, one being the next GLB and the other the GLA you see here. Regular Carscoops readers might recall that our spy photo team already grabbed a few long-lens shots of the GLA in electric form. But this time they’ve snapped the hybrid variant of the baby SUV and managed to get right up next to it, revealing a few interesting details.



