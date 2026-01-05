Mercedes CLA To Have Nvidia Open-Source AI Autonomous Driving In Q1 2026

The company unveiled Alpamayo, a family of open-source AI models designed to solve the “long tail” problem of autonomous driving, those rare, weird edge cases that usually cause self-driving stacks to disengage or fail.
The flagship is Alpamayo 1, a 10-billion-parameter Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model. Unlike traditional AV stacks that just detect objects and plan a path, Alpamayo uses “chain-of-thought” reasoning. It processes video input and generates a trajectory, but crucially, it also outputs the logic behind its decision.


