Mercedes Chairman Says ICE Power Has Plenty Of Life Left

Mercedes-Benz is not done with combustion yet. Chairman Ola Källenius told reporters at a media roundtable in Pune that gas and diesel engines still have a long runway ahead, even as the automaker pushes further into electric models.

Speaking to the trade press in India, Källenius laid out a timeline that stretches well past the end of this decade. He also detailed how diesel, combustion engines developed as EU-7 ready for future Euro 7 rules, and a growing electric lineup fit together under one strategy.