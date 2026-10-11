Mercedes Chairman Says ICE Power Has Plenty Of Life Left

Agent009 submitted on 11/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:59 AM

Views : 436 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Mercedes-Benz is not done with combustion yet. Chairman Ola Källenius told reporters at a media roundtable in Pune that gas and diesel engines still have a long runway ahead, even as the automaker pushes further into electric models.
 
Speaking to the trade press in India, Källenius laid out a timeline that stretches well past the end of this decade. He also detailed how diesel, combustion engines developed as EU-7 ready for future Euro 7 rules, and a growing electric lineup fit together under one strategy.


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Mercedes Chairman Says ICE Power Has Plenty Of Life Left

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